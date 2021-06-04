In 1981, John Hinckley, Jr. shot and wounded then-President Ronald Reagan in a failed assassination attempt. He said he did it to win the heart of actress Jodie Foster. Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity and spent 35 years in a psychiatric hospital.

Now 64, Hinckley has been living with his mother in Virginia. He posted videos of himself singing love songs anonymously, but they had almost no views.

So Hinckley petitioned a judge to allow him to use his name while performing music.

“I create things that are good, and like any other artist, I would like to profit from it, and … make money from my art,” Hinckley said in the petition.

Hinckley got his wish, and his name is now on his YouTube page, where he sings tunes by Elvis and Bob Dylan. He also performed an original tune called “Majesty of Love.”

Since his release in 2016, Hinckley has been receiving court-ordered mental health treatment.

Related Stories