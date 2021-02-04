JoJo Praises Her Girlfriend for Encouraging Her to Come Out, Shares She's Never Been Happier

Jojo Siwa didn’t hold back her enthusiasm one bit when she announced to her fans while on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that she has an “amazing, wonderful, perfect,” girlfriend.

“It is true," said the 17-year-old YouTube personality.

Siwa recently made the decision to go public with the news and let her fans know she’s a member of the LGBTQ+ community by wearing a t-shirt that said: “Best Gay Cousin Ever.”

During her appearance, Siwa told Fallon that her girlfriend, whose name she did not share, encouraged her to be her authentic self. She said that her family and close friends have been very supportive, noting that she wasn’t too concerned about the public’s reaction.

Siwa gushed: “I’ve never, ever, ever been this happy before!"

