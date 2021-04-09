JoJo Siwa Hopes Kids Around the World Can Look Up to Her After Coming Out

At the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, JoJo Siwa presented the award for Outstanding Children’s Programming to “The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo,” which Elmo accepted. During, JoJo shared what it’s been like for her after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community.

She said in her speech: “I recently just came out as part of the LGBTQ community. I have the best, most amazing, wonderful girlfriend in the entire world who makes me so so so happy, and that’s all that matters. I think it’s really cool that kids all around the world who look up to me can now see that loving who you want to love is totally awesome.

“If you want to fall in love with a girl, if you want to fall in love with a girl, if you want to fall with someone — who is non-binary — that is incredible," she continued. "Love is awesome. You can be in love with whoever you want to be in love with, and it should be celebrated.”

The 17-year-old has come a long way since her days on “Dance Moms.” She appeared on the show at age 9, and the series gave her her big break. Now, she’s all grown up, and she’s even on the cover of People magazine.

She told the outlet that she earned her GED two years ago. And now, her days consist of rehearsing, filming, editing TikToks, and signing off on the many products bearing her name and image. Even so, Jojo insists that she still does “normal things,” too.

And through everything, JoJo is grateful for the love and support she’s gotten. And she hopes it sends a message to kids everywhere.

