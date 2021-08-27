JoJo Siwa Will Make History as the First ‘Dancing With the Star’ Contestant Paired With a Same-Sex Partner | Inside Edition

JoJo Siwa Will Make History as the First ‘Dancing With the Star’ Contestant Paired With a Same-Sex Partner

Entertainment
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:04 PM PDT, August 27, 2021

JoJo Siwa, a singer, dancer, and YouTube personality, got her first big break on 'Dance Moms'

Jojo Siwa will make history on the upcoming season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

The YouTube personality will be paired with a woman making it the first time in its 30 seasons in the U.S. that same-sex partners will compete in the competition.

“it’s going to be the best ever,” Jojo said on Instagram. "I can’t wait to just dance every single week. I can’t wait to meet my partner. Oh my gosh, there’s so many things I’m excited for.”

Jojo, who got her big break on “Dance Moms,” recently opened up about her sexuality, saying she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community and is in a relationship.  

And now she’ll be wowing audiences every week with her partner-to-be. 

At 18, JoJo Siwa is once again using her platform to inspire and uplift the LGBTQ community,” GLAAD said in a statement.

“The show has such a wide, far-reaching audience, and there is a real opportunity here for people to celebrate the same-sex pairing and root for JoJo and all LGBTQ young people.”

Related Stories

Carole Baskin of 'Tiger King' Fame to Appear on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Sean Spicer Spiced Up the 'Dancing With the Stars' Stage
JoJo Siwa Hopes Kids Around the World Can Look Up to Her After Coming Out
JoJo Siwa Says Kids Around the World Can Look Up to Her After Coming OutEntertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan
Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan
1

Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan

Human Interest
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
2

Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops

Crime
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu
3

The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu

Inspirational
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say
4

Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say

Crime
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant
5

White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant

Human Interest