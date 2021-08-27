Jojo Siwa will make history on the upcoming season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

The YouTube personality will be paired with a woman making it the first time in its 30 seasons in the U.S. that same-sex partners will compete in the competition.

“it’s going to be the best ever,” Jojo said on Instagram. "I can’t wait to just dance every single week. I can’t wait to meet my partner. Oh my gosh, there’s so many things I’m excited for.”

Jojo, who got her big break on “Dance Moms,” recently opened up about her sexuality, saying she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community and is in a relationship.

And now she’ll be wowing audiences every week with her partner-to-be.

“At 18, JoJo Siwa is once again using her platform to inspire and uplift the LGBTQ community,” GLAAD said in a statement.

“The show has such a wide, far-reaching audience, and there is a real opportunity here for people to celebrate the same-sex pairing and root for JoJo and all LGBTQ young people.”

