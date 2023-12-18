Jonathan Majors Found Guilty in Domestic Assault Trial

Crime
Actor Jonathan Majors leaves the courthouse following closing arguments in Majors' domestic violence trial at Manhattan Criminal Court
John Nacion/Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:36 PM PST, December 18, 2023

The Marvel actor faces up to a year in jail.

Actor Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of one misdemeanor and one violation in his domestic abuse case.

The six-person jury returned the verdict after around five hours of deliberation over three days.

Majors was accused of beating his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari after an argument in the back of an SUV stemming from a romantic text he received from another woman.

Majors did not take the stand in his own defense. 

When the verdict was read, the actor showed no emotion other than wrinkling his forehead. His current girlfriend, actress Meagan Goode, and his family sat behind him in the Manhattan court. 

The jury considered evidence that included police finding Jabbari on the floor of a walk-in closet inside Majors' Manhattan apartment. There was also a video of Majors throwing the dancer into the back of an SUV.

The actor faces up to a year in jail.

