California Preschool Teacher, 33, Arrested on Child Sex Abuse Charges

A California preschool teacher is facing a litany of charges due to an alleged relationship with an underage boy.

Officers arrested Sherry Bernal, 33, last week after an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old male juvenile, according to the West Covina Police Department.

Bernal "was taken into custody on charges including possession of obscene material involving a minor in a sexual act, use of underage person for obscene material, harmful matter of a minor sent with sexual intent, contact with a minor with an intent for sex and arranging to meet a minor for sexual purposes," a police spokesperson said in a statement after her arrest.

No further details are being shared at this time about the joint investigation by the West Covina Police Department and Department of Homeland Security Child Exploitation Investigative Group.

Bernal, who teaches preschool in Glendora, was released on bond pending a future court appearance after having her bail set at $180,000 following her arrest.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and the West Covina Police Department is asking that any individuals who might have information pertaining to this matter contact them at (626)939-8500.

Bernal has yet to enter a plea and no lawyer is listed in either her jail or court records.