The father of JonBenét Ramsey has asked police to re-examine DNA evidence in his daughter’s murder. The 6-year-old was found dead in the family’s Colorado basement in 1996, igniting a media frenzy that captivated the globe.

John Ramsey spoke Sunday at a CrimeCon convention in Las Vegas. He was asked what steps he has taken to help identify his child’s murderer, who has yet to be identified after 26 years.

Ramsey said he had offered to pay for additional genetic testing, but was turned down by investigators.

The Boulder Police Department, which has reviewed thousands of tips and interviewed more than 1,000 people in connection with the highly publicized case, quickly responded to Ramsey’s comments.

The department also noted the investigation remains open.

The force “is aware of the recent request involving the homicide investigation of JonBenét Ramsey and wants the community to know that it has never wavered in its pursuit to bring justice to everyone affected by the murder of this little girl,” the department said in a statement.

"Ever since Dec. 26, 1996, detectives have followed up on every lead that has come into the department, to include more than 21,016 tips, letters and emails and traveling to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals in connection to this crime,” the statement said.

Samples of DNA from "multiple suspects" have been tested over the years, police said. Genetic evidence is regularly checked for new matches, the department said.

Ramsey also said he supports an online petition to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis asking that an independent agency conduct further testing.

In a statement, Polis' office said, "The state will review the petition and look into how the state can assist in using new technology to further investigate this cold case and to identify JonBenét Ramsey's killer."

The child model and pageant contestant died from strangulation and a fractured skull, an autopsy concluded. Several people falsely confessed to the killing, including a U.S. citizen in Thailand who was extradited in 2006, but later cleared of having any involvement in Ramsey’s killing.