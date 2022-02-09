Josh Neuman, a skateboarding YouTube star, has died in a plane crash.

The influencer’s YouTube channel had almost 1.2 million subscribers. His followers followed his travels across continents for the last nine years, and watched him fearlessly skate.

On February 3, a plane carrying Neuman and three other people went missing in Iceland. Authorities say it crashed into a lake near Reykjavik, where the passengers' remains were found the next day.

Josh had been in Iceland sightseeing and shooting a commercial.

Josh’s parents and brother say they plan to carry on his commitment to charity and set up a foundation in his honor.

“Josh would always simply tell others to ‘live a good story,’ the family said in a statement. “In 22 years, Josh lived a phenomenal novel.”

Related Stories