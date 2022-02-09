Josh Neuman, Skateboarding and Travel YouTube Star, Dies in Plane Crash

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:33 PM PST, February 9, 2022

Josh had been in Iceland sightseeing and shooting a commercial.

Josh Neuman, a skateboarding YouTube star, has died in a plane crash.

The influencer’s YouTube channel had almost 1.2 million subscribers. His followers followed his travels across continents for the last nine years, and watched him fearlessly skate.

On February 3, a plane carrying Neuman and three other people went missing in Iceland. Authorities say it crashed into a lake near Reykjavik, where the passengers' remains were found the next day. 

Josh had been in Iceland sightseeing and shooting a commercial.

Josh’s parents and brother say they plan to carry on his commitment to charity and set up a foundation in his honor.

“Josh would always simply tell others to ‘live a good story,’ the family said in a statement. “In 22 years, Josh lived a phenomenal novel.”

Related Stories

Officials Investigating Olympian's Single-Engine Plane Crash Amid Suspicion It Was Staged for Social Media
11-Year-Old Sole Survivor of Michigan Plane Crash That Killed 3 Remembers Father 'Protecting Her'
Brazilian Pop Singer Marília Mendonca and 4 Others Die in Plane Crash
LAPD Cops Save Pilot From Oncoming Train After Plane Crashes Near TracksHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

US Air Force Ordered to Pay $230 Million to Survivors and Victims' Families of Texas Church Massacre
US Air Force Ordered to Pay $230 Million to Survivors and Victims' Families of Texas Church Massacre
1

US Air Force Ordered to Pay $230 Million to Survivors and Victims' Families of Texas Church Massacre

Crime
80-Year-Old Nun in California Charged After Embezzling $835,000 From a Catholic School to Fuel Gambling Habit
80-Year-Old Nun in California Charged After Embezzling $835,000 From a Catholic School to Fuel Gambling Habit
2

80-Year-Old Nun in California Charged After Embezzling $835,000 From a Catholic School to Fuel Gambling Habit

Crime
Homeless Man Rescues Missing Arizona Motorcyclist Stuck in Hole for 4 Days
Homeless Man Rescues Missing Arizona Motorcyclist Stuck in Hole for 4 Days
3

Homeless Man Rescues Missing Arizona Motorcyclist Stuck in Hole for 4 Days

Human Interest
Some Former Playboy Bunnies Are Defending Hugh Hefner Against Drug Use and Sex Assault Allegations in New Doc
Some Former Playboy Bunnies Are Defending Hugh Hefner Against Drug Use and Sex Assault Allegations in New Doc
4

Some Former Playboy Bunnies Are Defending Hugh Hefner Against Drug Use and Sex Assault Allegations in New Doc

Entertainment
Vermont Doctor Who Used His Sperm to Impregnate 2 Women Loses License Decades Later
Vermont Doctor Who Used His Sperm to Impregnate 2 Women Loses License Decades Later
5

Vermont Doctor Who Used His Sperm to Impregnate 2 Women Loses License Decades Later

News