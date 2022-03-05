Journalist Whose Podcast Inspired New Elizabeth Holmes Hulu Series Is 'Blown Away' by Amanda Seyfried's Acting

The journalist whose podcast inspired the new Hulu series “The Dropout” says Amanda Seyfried nailed the role of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes — and not just with her signature, deep voice.

“I am blown away by what Amanda Seyfried did with this role. Everyone expects the voice. You have to get the voice right to get this part right. But it goes beyond that — it’s the mannerisms,” ABC News chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis said.

Jarvis, who covered Holmes’ fraud trial, also spoke to Seyfried about the role.

“I listened to the deposition tapes over and over and over again,” Seyfried said.

Two months ago, Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors with wild claims that her company’s blood-testing technology would revolutionize the medical world. She faces up to 20 years in prison.

Jarvis says that Holmes is “very much living life” post-conviction.

“We’ve seen her out for a walk with her partner Billy Evans. They live on a beautiful estate in the Silicon valley area of California,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis is also hosting a 20/20 special on Holmes that airs Friday night on ABC and starts streaming Saturday on Hulu.

Related Stories