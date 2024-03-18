An Ohio judge has agreed to throw out the confession of an Ohio father accused of killing his three sons last year, according to reports.

Clermont County Judge Richard P. Ferenc ruled Friday that authorities violated Chad Doerman’s rights twice during their investigation into the June 2023 shooting and as a result, prosecutors cannot use any recordings from his interrogation, according to Court TV.

Chad Doerman, 32, was arrested in last June after investigators say he shot and killed his three sons: 3-year-old Chase, 4-year-old Hunter, and 7-year-old Clayton.

In a hearing in February Doerman's defense team claimed Clermont County sheriff's deputies violated his rights in the hours and days following his arrest with which the judge agreed, saying the defendants’ rights were violated during the Custodial Interrogation, and saying all statements obtained during this time will be suppressed at trial, WLWT reported.

Ferenc also ruled that detectives failed to fully and properly advise Doerman of his Miranda Rights prior to initiating his initial Interrogation, and all statements obtained from Doerman during that time will be suppressed, WLWT reported.

Doerman is scheduled to go to trial in July and is facing nearly two dozen charges in the murders of his three sons.

He is charged with nine counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of kidnapping and four counts of felonious assault in the deaths of his sons, according to Court TV.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.