New York City Man Gets Shot With His Own Gun During Fight With Subway Passenger

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:43 PM PDT, March 15, 2024

The incident started when an apparently deranged man aggressively got on the train and randomly picked a fight with another passenger. During the tussle, the victim manages to take possession of the weapon and open fire on the gunman.

Passengers on a New York City subway ducked for cover after a fight between two men led to gunfire. The incident comes in the wake of the National Guard being sent into subway stations as part of a crime crackdown.

The incident started when an apparently deranged man aggressively got on the train and randomly picked a fight with a passenger. Another passenger tried to calm the situation down.

However, the dispute escalated as the assailant reached into his jacket and pulled out a gun.

Videos show other passengers ducking for cover.

During the tussle, the victim manages to take possession of the weapon and open fire on the gunman. Four shots were fired, hitting the gunman at least once in the head.

Other riders ran for their lives.

The incident took place as New York Governor Kathy Hochul called upon the National Guard to be stationed in subway stations.

Random searching of bags before enticing a train has been taking place.

At a news conference on Friday, police released a video of the suspect they say started the incident. He was seen entering the subway platform without paying a fare.

The NYPD says the man who pulled the trigger will not be charged because he acted in self-defense.

Related Stories

Daughter, 8, Testifies Against Father Accused of Murdering Her Mom
Cop Fired After Alleged Wrongful DUI Arrests Gets Reinstated With Pay
Medical Examiner Rules Nex Benedict's Manner of Death a Suicide
Off-Duty Connecticut Police Officer Punches Driver in Alleged Road Rage AssaultCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
1

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says

Human Interest
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
2

Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
3

Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus

News
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
4

Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor

Human Interest
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
5

Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors

Crime