Passengers on a New York City subway ducked for cover after a fight between two men led to gunfire. The incident comes in the wake of the National Guard being sent into subway stations as part of a crime crackdown.

The incident started when an apparently deranged man aggressively got on the train and randomly picked a fight with a passenger. Another passenger tried to calm the situation down.

However, the dispute escalated as the assailant reached into his jacket and pulled out a gun.

Videos show other passengers ducking for cover.

During the tussle, the victim manages to take possession of the weapon and open fire on the gunman. Four shots were fired, hitting the gunman at least once in the head.

Other riders ran for their lives.

The incident took place as New York Governor Kathy Hochul called upon the National Guard to be stationed in subway stations.

Random searching of bags before enticing a train has been taking place.

At a news conference on Friday, police released a video of the suspect they say started the incident. He was seen entering the subway platform without paying a fare.

The NYPD says the man who pulled the trigger will not be charged because he acted in self-defense.