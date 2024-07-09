Jury selection has begun in Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial.

As the jury selection process got underway, there were concerns that Baldwin's notorious "Saturday Night Live" performances, in which he mocked former President Donald Trump, might impact the way jurors feel about him.

Jury consultant Jo-Ellan Demetrius spoke with Inside Edition.

"Politics will absolutely be an important part of this case and as he has not only played Donald Trump on 'Saturday Night Live,' but he has also spewed a great deal of vitriol on the political scene," Demetrius says.

Demetrius says if she was on the defense, she would try to keep a Trump supporter off the jury.

A pool of 70 prospective jurors were given a catalog of written questions by both sets of attorneys. The 12th question asks for the prospective jurors' political party or affiliation.

Baldwin faces up to 18 months if found guilty in the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Helena Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust," near Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 2021.

The actor scored an important victory when the judge ruled the jury could not hear evidence that he was the producer of the movie as well as the star.

"It helps Alec Baldwin because them not knowing that he was a boss on the set means that he is just an actor in their eyes and he wouldn't be in charge of safety," CourtTV's crime and justice correspondent Matt Johnson tells Inside Edition.