Karen Read's Defense Team Says Jury Unanimously Voted to Acquit Her of Murder

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:52 PM PDT, July 8, 2024

The jurors unanimously voted to acquit Karen Read of murder and unanimously voted to acquit her on the charge of leaving the scene of an accident, according to court documents recently filed by Read's defense lawyer, Alan Jackson.

The results of how the jury apparently voted in the trial of Karen Read in connection to the death of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, have been detailed in court papers filed by Read's defense team.

However, the jury voted 9-3 guilty on the charge of vehicular manslaughter, according to the court documents.

Read, a former college professor, is accused of running over her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe.

Her defense contends she is being framed by local police.

"Karen Read's defense team will be able to focus on what charges are refiled, especially if some of these charges are dropped, which could be second-degree murder," Johnson says.

