Newly released video is emerging in the case of Sherri Papini, a California mother who was recently convicted of faking her own abduction.

In a taped interview with police, Papini is seen balled up with a bandage on nose, clutching her knees to her chest as she lied about having been kidnapped and held hostage by her abductors.

The video was just released, but was taken in 2016 at Papini’s home in Redding.

Papini asked cops for permission to close her eyes as she told the tale of being chained up and tortured for three weeks by her abductors. Papini’s account has now been revealed to be a complete hoax.

In reality, Papini inflicted the injuries on herself to bolster her lies and even broke her own nose. Cops say DNA shows Papini was actually hiding out with her ex-boyfriend, James Reyes, at a home in Costa Mesa, California.

Video of Papini's conversation with police is airing in the latest episode of "20/20." ABC’s chief national correspondent, Matt Gutman, believes the case is fascinating people, “because it’s so unfathomable that someone who seems to have everything would do this.”

“Ultimately, investigators believe that the motive here was attention,” Gutman said.

Papini will surrender Nov. 8 to begin her 18-month sentence for the kidnapping hoax.

The two-hour "20/20" special on Sherri Papini airs tonight on ABC.

