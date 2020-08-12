Kamala Harris and Joe Biden Make 1st Public Appearance as Running Mates

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made their first public appearance together today since Biden announced her as his pick for vice president. They live streamed the event from a high school gym in Wilmington, Delaware.

Harris will be the first Black woman, and the first Asian American woman, to run on a major party’s ticket.

"You ready to go to work?" Biden asked Harris in a recorded video call of the moment she was offered the position.

"Oh my god, I am so ready to go to work," Harris replied.

The California prosecutor-turned-senator counts among her allies are members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, which she joined while at HBCU Howard University.

See what her sorority sisters said in the video above!

