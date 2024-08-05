Kamala Harris' husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is facing scrutiny Monday for an affair he had in 2009 when he was married to his first wife Kerstin.

Emoff and his first wife were living in Los Angeles with their two children, Ella and Cole, when the affair began. The person Emoff was having an affair with was a teacher at their children's private elementary school. The teacher was 10 years younger than Emhoff and he admitted it cost him his marriage.

"During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions," Emhoff said in a statement. "I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through the things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side."

The teacher, Najen Naylor, moved to New York and now works as a senior executive at Audible.com. She lives in a converted barn in the Hamptons.

The affair was uncovered by right-wing conspiracy theorist Mark Mendlovitz. "I feel like the American corporate media has been unfair. They cover every controversy over Trump, but I feel they cover up controversies involving Democrats," Mendlovitz tells Inside Edition.

Mendlovitz, whose social media is filled with anti-Kamala Harris posts and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, claims the teacher got pregnant with Emhoff's baby. "None of the half dozen people I talked to ever knew whether she had a child or not," he says.

Inside Edition spoke to two sources who knew Naylor during her affair with Emhoff and they confirmed she did become pregnant, but they say she suffered a miscarriage.

Emhoff met Harris in 2013, four years after the affair and they got married shortly afterwards. She and President Joe Biden have reportedly known of the affair for some time.

As for Emhoff's first wife, it seems all is forgiven.

"Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons many years ago," she wrote in a statement Monday. "He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala and I have built together."