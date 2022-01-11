Kansas TikToker Named Marky Jaquez Dies at 21 From Rare ‘Butterfly Skin’ Disease
Epidermolysis bullosa is a genetic condition that causes the skin to be fragile and blister easily.
A well-known 21-year-old TikToker named Marky Jaquez has passed away from Epidermolysis bullosa, also known as butterfly skin disease.
It’s a genetic condition that causes the skin to be fragile and blister easily.
And doctors did not expect him to live past 14.
Marky’s mom started posting TikTok videos of her son about two years ago to raise awareness about butterfly skin disease and what it looked like.
She had previously lost another son, named Babbas, from it.
The TikTok account gained a significant following with most videos featuring their dog, King David.
Now the page lives on in Marky’s memory.
