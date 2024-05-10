A beloved Kindergarten teacher in California is dead and her son is charged with her murder.

Paramedics discovered Karyn Lombardo, 57, unconscious on the floor of her Burbank home on Tuesday night, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful and she was declared deceased at the scene.

Detectives then launched a homicide investigation, with the BPD saying that information and evidence at the scene revealed Karyn had died following an altercation at the home.

Karyn lived at the home with her son, Kyle Lombardo, 25, and her husband, Vince, who told KTLA he was not home at the time of the murder.

On Thursday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón officially charged Kyle with murder.

“My deepest condolences go out to the victim’s loved ones during this tremendously difficult time,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Ms. Lombardo, a beloved teacher in the Burbank community, had her life senselessly taken. I want to assure the victim’s family and the community that our office is fully committed to seeking justice and accountability in this tragedy.”

“It’s a reactionary system and that’s basically what I was told,” Vince said while speaking about his son Kyle. “Until something happens, you can’t do anything. That there’s not enough help to help these people, especially when they become adults.”

He added: “She loved him more than anything and tried to help him.”

Kyle is now being held on $2 million bail after making his first court appearance on Thursday. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Tributes have been pouring in since Karyn's death on Tuesday, including one from John Paramo, the superintendent of the Burbank Unified School District.

“Over the course of her highly accomplished career, Ms. Lombardo touched the lives of thousands of students, parents, and colleagues, who will be mourning this loss in the days to come. Her dedication, warmth, and passion for teaching touched many students and colleagues’ lives. Her profound impact and loss on this community will be deeply felt throughout the City of Burbank," Paramo said in a statement.

Vince also spoke about his wife, with whom he shares an adult daughter, in his interview with KTLA.

"She’s a very magnificent person and I think if you ask anybody, I think she’s too kind and that she loves to a fault," Vince said of his wife.