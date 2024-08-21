Police in North Carolina are not releasing any additional details on a local woman who went missing last month following their investigation into her disappearance.

Kelly Krueger, 38, went missing in the early morning hours of July 13, according to officials. Public records show she lived at her father's home in the town of Stanley, which is located approximately 20 miles northwest of Charlotte,

Police officers discovered Krueger a week later on the morning of July 20 in some woods near the area where she first went missing, according to a news release from the Gaston County Police (GCP).

At the time, police said little about Krueger's disappearance because of the pending investigation, and one month later the GCP is still declining to comment on the matter.

A high-ranking member of the GCP tells Inside Edition Digital that his department has "no further information to release about this case."

As a result, the small amount of information that is known about the case is coming from Kreuger's family members.

"Kelly was found alive this morning by the South Fork River. Banged up pretty bad but alive. We don’t know any details at the moment. Thank you everyone for the prayers," Krueger’s niece Chelsey Gann wrote on Facebook July 20 after deputies discovered the missing woman.

Krueger's sister, Jessica Mathews, also shared news about her sibling in an interview with the Gaston Gazette.

Matthews said officers discovered her sister "very weak" but conscious and that Krueger had no memory of the previous week.

"All Kelly remembers is standing on the porch, then waking up in the woods," Krueger's sister told the Gazette. "She was found with nothing but shorts on."

Buta few days later, Krueger wrote on social media that she did not have amnesia but "don't remember much."

She has not commented publicly on her disappearance beyond that, other than to note how "grateful" she is to have been "able to return home" on one of the many missing persons posts she started sharing to her Facebook page over the past three weeks.

Kreuger, who lives with her son at her father's home, was treated for dehydration and then released from the hospital.

Police spent three days searching for Krueger prior to her disappearance, which quickly became a national news story.