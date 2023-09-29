A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in Kentucky after he told sheriff’s deputies he shot his 56-year-old neighbor after she allegedly refused to leave his property.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the report of a shooting at a residence where a male had shot and killed a female. When deputies arrived, they found the deceased woman located in the home's yard with a gunshot wound.

The deceased woman was identified as 56-year-old Mariah Warren. Officials identified the shooter as a 15-year-old male but did not release his name due to his age.

The juvenile told investigators that he knew Warren because she was his neighbor and that she had been on his property and was refusing to leave even after he told her that she was not welcome there.

When Warren refused to leave, the young teen grabbed a shotgun from his home, loaded it, and pointed it at her while they were outside in the yard, said the teen to investigators. While the 15-year-old pointed the gun at Warren she allegedly continued to refuse to leave and he told investigators that he unintentionally shot her.

The teen also told investigators that Warren attempted to enter the rear of the house previously.

Investigators found no evidence that indicated any calls to authorities before the shooting and found that the juvenile attempted to hide the shotgun before calling 911 after the shooting.

After discussing the case with the Graves County Attorney and the Graves County Commonwealth Attorney, the 15-year-old was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The teen is currently in custody at a juvenile detention center as the investigation is still ongoing.