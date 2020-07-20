Kentucky Couple Under House Arrest After Refusing to Sign COVID-19 Quarantine Order

After Kentucky resident Elizabeth Linscott tested positive for COVID-19, she chose not to sign an order that she would stay at home and not travel. Now, her and her husband Isaiah have been placed house arrest and forced to wear ankle monitors.

"I asked the sheriff, I said, 'What happens if we refuse to wear this ankle bracelet? Because I'm not wearing one,'" Isaiah told Inside Edition. "He's like 'Well this is just going to get escalated quickly.'"

Elizabeth said she didn't feel that signing the papers was necessary.

"We didn't do anything wrong and yet if anybody were to see this, they'd think we're criminals," Elizabeth said.

Meanwhile, masks continue to divide America as coronavirus cases soar in a number of states. One Colorado liquor store customer refused to put on a mask and filmed another customer appearing to forcefully push her cart toward her as she told the unmasked woman to leave. Another man was caught on camera telling a security guard "You are nobody to tell me anything," after he was refused entrance for not wearing a mask.

Many continue to take alarming risks despite the increase in cases. Over the weekend, hundreds of people were seen partying in Queens, New York with very few wearing masks or social distancing.

After several recent studies showed promising results about masks' effectiveness, the Centers for Disease Control last week reaffirmed their stance on urging people to wear them.

"Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting," CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield said. "All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities."

