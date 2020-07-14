4 States Added to Mandated Quarantine List for Travelers Headed to New York

Travelers from four more states that have rising novel coronavirus numbers will have to do a two-week mandated, self-quarantine after arriving in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin are now on the list of 22 states, while Delaware has been removed.

The quarantine rule applies to anyone coming into the New York from a state with a positive coronavirus testing rate of 10 people per 100,000 or 10% positive rate, which is based upon seven-day statistical averages.

Travelers are required to fill out a form when they arrive in the state with their contact information and the place from which they are traveling, according to officials.

Anyone who doesn’t fill out the form, which is available online, will face a $2,000 fine. They will also have to appear in court. Cuomo also said that quarantine “enforcement teams” will be at airports starting Tuesday. The team will meet arriving flights to receive the passengers' required form.

"New Yorkers showed incredible courage and resiliency throughout this pandemic, and nowhere is their work more evident than in the numbers we release every day, including in New York City, once a global hotspot," Cuomo said.

"However, the success of our efforts depends on citizens' willingness to comply with state guidance, socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands, and rising cases around the country continue to threaten our progress, which is why four new states have been added to New York's travel advisory," he said.

Cuomo also urged New York residents to look at what is happening in other states and take precautions.

"No one wants to go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

How to Stay Safe at a Water Park During Coronavirus Pandemic

Outbreak of Coronavirus at Missouri Sleepaway Camp Comes as US Cases Top 3 Million

New Study Suggests Some Coronavirus Survivors Could Lose COVID-19 Immunity in Months