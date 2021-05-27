Kevin Clark, Who Played the Young Drummer in "School of Rock," Is Mourned by Cast | Inside Edition

Kevin Clark, Who Played the Young Drummer in "School of Rock," Is Mourned by Cast

News
Jack Black and late Kevin Clark posed together with School of Rock castJack Black and late Kevin Clark posed together with School of Rock cast
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:39 AM PDT, May 27, 2021

Jack Black and castmates of the hit movie "School of Rock" are shocked by the death of Kevin, who was struck by a car while riding a bike.

Kevin Clark, the actor who played a kid drummer in "School of Rock," was killed when he was struck by a car while riding a bike.

Clark portrayed Freddy Jones at age 12, and continued his music career after the wrap of the movie. While he didn't do much acting after "School of Rock," Clark’s mother, Allison, shared with news outlets that he played guitar, piano and violin, and went on to pursue his love of music through playing, songwriting and education. 

Clark was riding his bike in Avondale around 1 a.m. and sustained critical injuries after being hit by a sedan.

According to the Chicago Times, the street where the musician was hit is a notoriously dangerous intersection. The 20-year-old driver in the accident was issued multiple, but unspecified citations.. 

Many of Clark’s castmates from the 2003 movie wrote social media posts paying tribute to the late drummer, including Rivkah Reyes, Miranda Cosgrove, and Jack Black, who posted a heartfelt image and caption on Instagram.

“Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community,” Black wrote.

