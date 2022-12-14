A Kentucky Fried Chicken employee was shot in St. Louis after a customer became angry that the franchise had run out of corn, police said.

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. Monday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a nearby hospital, where the 25-year-old worker had been taken for treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, authorities said.

He was listed in critical, but stable condition.

The suspect tried to place an order in the drive-thru lane and became upset and threatened staff after being told there was no more corn, police said.

The man had a handgun when he pulled up to the window, police said. A worker went out to talk to him, and returned saying he had been shot, authorities said.

The driver fled, according to police, and officers are investigating the incident.

Related Stories