KFC Worker Shot by Customer Upset After Being Told the Franchise Had Run Out of Corn, Police Said

Police in St. Louis say they are investigating the shooting.Getty
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 11:36 AM PST, December 14, 2022

A Missouri KFC employee was shot when a customer became angry that corn was not available, police said.

A Kentucky Fried Chicken employee was shot in St. Louis after a customer became angry that the franchise had run out of corn, police said.

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. Monday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. 

Officers were dispatched to a nearby hospital, where the 25-year-old worker had been taken for treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, authorities said.

He was listed in critical, but stable condition.

The suspect tried to place an order in the drive-thru lane and became upset and threatened staff after being told there was no more corn, police said.

The man had a handgun when he pulled up to the window, police said. A worker went out to talk to him, and returned saying he had been shot, authorities said.

The driver fled, according to police, and officers are investigating the incident.

