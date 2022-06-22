An Oklahoma fast-food employee has been arrested after a customer found a baggie of crystal meth in his burger order, police said.

Bryce Francis was arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school or park and possession of a controlled substance, according to online records.

In this case, the alleged distribution entailed Francis selling drugs from the drive-thru window of a Carl's Jr. in Skiatook, about 20 miles outside Tulsa, authorities said.

A plea of not guilty was entered for Francis at a Tuesday video arraignment, according to online records. He is being held at the Osage County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. His next hearing is scheduled for June 30.

Police arrived at the restaurant Monday after a customer called to report he found a packet containing a "crystalline substance" inside his Carl's Jr. bag, alongside his order of fries and a burger, authorities said.

The customer informed the eatery's manager, took a photo of his order and the packet, and gave the photo to police, authorities said.

Officers retrieved the package, weighing more than four grams, at the restaurant and arrested the employee, authorities said. A field test administered at the scene came back positive for methamphetamine, according to police.

Francis told police he had accidentally placed the packet in the wrong bag, authorities said.

"We would also like to add … if you are the person that was SUPPOSE to receive this order, it is waiting for you at the Skiatook Police Department. Just swing on by!" the department said in a Facebook post.

