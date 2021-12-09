Kid Sent by Adult to Steal Package Off Front Porch in Surveillance Video

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:43 AM PST, December 9, 2021

Homeowner Sierra Zamora says she was really disturbed when she saw the brazen theft on her security camera.

A youngster still in her pajamas was seen on video snatching an Amazon package off a front porch under the direction of the grown-up with her.

Surveillance footage shows the adult seemingly scouting the neighborhood, before the child ran up to join him.

The kid looked confused before following instructions and grabbing the package.

“To see a child being instructed by an adult to come steal something or do anything like that, it was really shocking and sad to see,” Zamora said.

The homeowner didn’t lose anything too valuable.

She says the package contained a part for a laptop charger.

