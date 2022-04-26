A 3-month-old baby kidnapped while his grandmother unloaded groceries from her car was found Tuesday and three suspects were taken into custody, San Jose Police Department officials said.

The infant, Brandon Alexis Cuellar, was unharmed but officers took him to a hospital for an examination as a precaution.

"This incident is a parents' worst nightmare. We are fortunate it resulted in a positive outcome," San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said during a press conference Tuesday. He declined to release details about where the baby was found, or the names of those detained.

One of those detained was a woman who was with the child's grandmother before the abduction, San Jose Police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo told reporters.



"This was a person who was with the grandmother yesterday when they went shopping, she was present at the apartment complex when this happened," he said. "There have been some inconsistencies with what she has told us. Obviously, drawing our attention to what she knows about this."

The FBI and San Jose Police said earlier they were searching for a man they say kidnapped the infant in broad daylight.

The kidnapping happened Monday afternoon at the grandmother's San Jose apartment, authorities said. The woman was watching her grandson while his mother was at work, police said.

The grandmother had brought the baby inside her home after shopping for groceries, police said. She went back to her car to get more bags and came back to find the infant gone, authorities said.

Surveillance video captured a man walking away from the apartment complex carrying a car seat with a blanket draped over it, according to San Jose police. The department posted the video on social media, seeking information from possible witnesses.

FBI

"Right now, we have every available resource not only out in the field, but here at the police department working this case," police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said at a Monday press conference.

On Tuesday, officers were going door-to-door in the neighborhood, seeking information. More than 100 volunteers had also joined the search.

The baby's mother and grandmother did not recognize the suspect seen in the video, police said. The infant's father is currently incarcerated and investigators planned to speak to him, authorities said.

Police described the suspect as being Hispanic, wearing black pants, a dark blue shirt, a gray baseball hat and gray shoes. The baby was last seen wearing a white onesie with gray dinosaurs on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department at 408-537-1142.

