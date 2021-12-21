The last of the 17 Christian missionaries taken hostage in Haiti by a notorious street gang are now home for the holidays.

The group sang the hymn “Angel of the Lord” after they were all reunited in Florida. It’s a song that gave them hope during their harrowing two months in captivity.

A group of 12 hostages pulled off a daring escape when night fell.

“They found a way to open that door that was closed and blocked, filed silently to the path that they had chosen to follow and quickly left the place that they were held,” Weston Showalter of Christian Aid Ministries said at a press conference.

They walked 10 miles with a 3-year-old and 10-month-old in tow, ultimately coming across a good Samaritan who helped them make a call that led to their rescue.

Then, they boarded a Coast Guard plane that flew them to Florida.

The Christian Aid Ministries organization says a ransom was paid, but gave no details on how much or when.

