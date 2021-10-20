400 Mawozo Haitian Gang That Kidnapped 17 Missionaries Reportedly Wants $17 Million for Their Release | Inside Edition

400 Mawozo Haitian Gang That Kidnapped 17 Missionaries Reportedly Wants $17 Million for Their Release

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:46 PM PDT, October 20, 2021

The kidnapped group includes seven women, five men, and five children. The group consists of an 8-month-old baby, a 3-year-old, a 6-year-old, and two teens ages 14 and 15

We're learning more about the missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti.

A missionary worker from Ohio's Christian Aid Ministry met Monday with the victims' families and says they're praying for both the captives and the kidnappers.

"The man and the woman that I spent time with yesterday. I know that it hurts to know that their dear ones are suffering," Christian missionary Tirtzah Rarick said.

"But there is a calm confidence, a calm confidence that no matter what happens, we can trust that our friends are going to be faithful to the truth, and that gives us so much peace."

American officials are working with Haitian authorities to secure the release of the 12 adults and five children connected with the Ohio-based mission, who were abducted over the weekend by a gang notorious for killings, kidnappings and extortion.

Police say the 400 Mawozo gang snatched the missionaries east of Port-au-Prince.

The kidnapped group includes seven women, five men, and five children. The group consists of an 8-month-old baby, a 3-year-old, a 6-year-old, and two teens ages 14 and 15, according to CNN.

That gang now reportedly wants $1 million paper person, $17 million total, in exchange for their release. 

The kidnappers first called Christian Aid Ministry's' staff Saturday with their ransom demands. Since then, several calls between the kidnappers and the missionary group have taken place. Both Haitian police negotiators and the FBI are advising the missionary group on how to proceed amid ongoing negotiations. 

A source in Haiti's security forces says, for now, all hostages are safe and that the gang members in contact with authorities appear calm and not nervous. 

Officials say negotiations could take weeks. Until then, fellow missionaries continue praying for the gang and victims.

