What We Know About 400 Mawozo, Gang in Haiti Believed to Be Behind the Kidnapping of 17 Missionaries

Is Haiti’s most notorious gang, the 400 Mawozo, behind the brazen kidnapping of 17 missionaries in Haiti?

The gang is believed to be one of the country's most dangerous and controls the suburbs of Port-au-Prince, where the missionaries were taken, The New York Times reported. That area has been subject to considerable recent violence, including gun battles between gangs and kidnappings of law enforcement officials, according to the Times.

The gang has also become known for kidnapping large groups of people.

What exactly is wanted in exchange for the individuals who were kidnapped is unclear, CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez told Inside Edition.

“We tried to contact the leader of this gang by phone last night were not successful so it's not clear what the ransom is for this group of missionaries,” he said.

The whereabouts of the missionaries, including five children, remained a mystery Monday.

A charter plane filled with FBI agents landed in Haiti and behind the scenes, negotiations at securing the release of the missionaries are said to be taking place.

A demand of $1 million for each hostage has reportedly been made.

Mitch Albom, author of the bestselling “Tuesdays With Morrie,” runs an orphanage in Haiti, which has the highest rate of kidnappings in the world.

“It’s very dangerous in Haiti,” Albom told Inside Edition. “We're kind of used to it because we're there every month with our orphanage, but this situation with the kidnapping of the missionaries hits very close to home … but basically we can't go out, we're locked inside."

