Rescue efforts continue in Haiti after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated the country on August 14. The tragic incident left over 2,000 dead and more than 12,000 injured.

Tens of thousands of homes are in ruins, and many families have no option but to sleep outside despite torrential downpours at night.

Hurricane season in the Caribbean runs until the end of November, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry has warned residents to brace for more storms.

But in the midst of all the heartache, there is some hope.

Chef Jose Andres and his team are on the ground in Haiti, preparing Haitian staples for the community and making sure residents don’t have to worry about food.

Chef Andres’ World Central Kitchen is not only sending food out to Les Cayes and other parts of the country directly impacted by the natural disaster, but they are feeding the U.S. troops who have also come to lend a helping hand.

A small bit of comfort during a tumultuous time.

Related Stories