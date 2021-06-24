6.0 Earthquake in Peru Disrupts and Shakes a Live News Broadcast | Inside Edition

6.0 Earthquake in Peru Disrupts and Shakes a Live News Broadcast

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:32 AM PDT, June 24, 2021

The epicenter of the 6.0 magnitude quake hit about 50 miles south of the Peruvian capital of Lima.

Things got shaky when an earthquake interrupted a live news interview in Peru. Though they were in separate locations, you can see both the reporter, Alvina Ruiz, and her interviewee react.

The shaken Ruiz keeps her cool. "Let's try to stay calm. Emergency backpack at hand. Try to stay calm," she told viewers.

The epicenter of the 6.0 magnitude quake hit about 50 miles south of the Peruvian capital of Lima. It damaged some homes and caused some to evacuate. But thankfully, there was no tsunami, and no injuries were reported. 

Emergency services helped people dig out the mess caused by the temblor. 

Peru sits in a highly seismic region of South America, by the Nazca tectonic plate. So when they happen, earthquakes aren’t a complete surprise. But they can still make — and shake — the news.  

