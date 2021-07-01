A brick of cocaine was found floating in seaweed Monday after it washed up on someone’s property in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The drugs were discovered on the property by lawn care workers Monday morning in Sugarloaf Key, who said they saw a package floating in the seaweed, the Miami Herald reported.

Authorities were soon contacted and arrived at the waterfront property just before 11:30 a.m. and retrieved the two-and-a-half pounds, or just over one kilogram, of the cocaine, the Herald reported.

That amount of cocaine is worth $56,000 on the street, according to Adam Hoffner a spokesman for the U.S. Border Patrol who told the Miami Herald.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department posted about the news on their Facebook page.

This is not the first time this year that cocaine has washed up on South Florida’s shores.

In late April, a Florida beachgoer was ready for some sun, fun, and waves down in Palm Beach this weekend but unexpectedly stumbled on bricks of cocaine worth over a million dollars, WSVN reported.

Chief U.S. Border Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin said in a tweet that 65 pounds of cocaine separated in bricks and totaling $1.5 million was found over the weekend after it washed ashore. Officials said the drugs were turned over to Border Patrol.

In March, a snorkeler found 68 pounds of cocaine in the water around the Florida Keys, which was worth over $1.5 million, according to Click Orlando.

The drugs were found taped in large black bags, according to Martin. The bale contained 25 bricks of the drug, investigators said. The sheriff’s office turned the drugs over to the U.S Border Patrol.

