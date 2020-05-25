Kobe Bryant's 11-Month-Old Daughter Capri Takes Her First Steps

Baby Capri is taking her first steps ahead of her first birthday. The sweet moment of Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughter was captured on video by her mom Vanessa Bryant Sunday.

In the video posted to Vanessa’s Instagram, Capri sits on her aunt Sophie’s lap before standing up and taking steps straight into her mother’s arms. “I’m so proud of you,” Vanessa tells Capri in the video.

This comes months after Capri’s dad Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old sister Gianna died in the Calabasas helicopter crash in January that also killed seven other people.

Since then, Vanessa continued to share updates on her social media about her and her surviving daughters, 11-month-old Capri, 3-year-old Bianka and 17-year-old Natalia. She recently shared photos from their Mother’s Day and Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

