A Hublot watch that Kobe Bryant designed before he died called “The Black Mamba” could sell for around $10 million at a digital auction, according to reports. The watch, which is a limited-edition, 18K rose-gold King Power Tourbillon, was designed in 2003 when Kobe was an ambassador for the company.

Three of the 250 limited watches that were made were rose-gold and Bryant’s signature is on the back of it, according to luxury asset advisory firm GDGC Enterprises LLC, which is hosting the sale.

Also in the auction will be an autographed purple Nike Zoom 8 sneaker inspired by Bryant, as well as an art piece of the watch and the shoes created by artist Moshé Douglas.

After the sale, GDGC Enterprises plans to donate $50,000 of the proceeds to the Make-a-Wish Foundation in Los Angeles where Bryant was involved before his passing.

“That’s going to help us probably grant an additional five wishes this year, which is so important with looking at the last year and how hard fundraising has been in our current environment with the pandemic,” Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles President and CEO Mike Kallhoff told US News.

