Kobe Bryant's Designed 'Black Mamba' Watch Could Sell for $10 Million | Inside Edition

Kobe Bryant's Designed 'Black Mamba' Watch Could Sell for $10 Million

News
Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash outside L.A., according to several reports.
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:04 AM PDT, September 21, 2021

Bryant designed the watch in 2013, and only three of the 250 produced are rose-gold.

A Hublot watch that Kobe Bryant designed before he died called “The Black Mamba” could sell for around $10 million at a digital auction, according to reports. The watch, which is a limited-edition, 18K rose-gold King Power Tourbillon, was designed in 2003 when Kobe was an ambassador for the company.

Three of the 250 limited watches that were made were rose-gold and Bryant’s signature is on the back of it, according to luxury asset advisory firm GDGC Enterprises LLC, which is hosting the sale.

Also in the auction will be an autographed purple Nike Zoom 8 sneaker inspired by Bryant, as well as an art piece of the watch and the shoes created by artist Moshé Douglas.

After the sale, GDGC Enterprises plans to donate $50,000 of the proceeds to the Make-a-Wish Foundation in Los Angeles where Bryant was involved before his passing.

“That’s going to help us probably grant an additional five wishes this year, which is so important with looking at the last year and how hard fundraising has been in our current environment with the pandemic,” Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles President and CEO Mike Kallhoff told US News.

Related Stories 

Matt Mauser, Whose Wife Died in Kobe Bryant Crash, Gives Moving ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audition
New Kobe Bryant Mural in Hollywood Honors His 2018 Oscar Win and Skill at Storytelling
Michael Jordan Reveals Final Text Exchange With Kobe Bryant Ahead of Basketball Hall of Fame Induction
Vanessa Bryant Posts Kobe Tribute After LA Lakers Win NBA ChampionshipSports

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
1

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park

Crime
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
2

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding

News
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
3

Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive

Crime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
4

Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule

Investigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
5

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death

Entertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
6

Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows

Crime