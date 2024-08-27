Kouri Richins, Grief Author Accused of Murder, Allegedly Texted Secret Lover Before Husband's Death

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:55 PM PDT, August 27, 2024

"I just want to lay on the couch and cuddle you," Kouri Richins sent in a text to her lover.

The woman accused of murdering her husband and then writing a children's book about grief allegedly sent texts to a secret lover hours before her husband died.

Eric Richins, 39, was found dead in their Utah home in 2022. His wife, mother of three Kouri Richins, appeared on a local television show to talk about his death and the grief book she wrote, "Are You With Me?"

Kouri told authorities she found her husband "cold to the touch" on the floor in their bedroom.

Prosecutors say the 34-year-old killed her husband by lacing his Moscow mule cocktail with fentanyl. She also allegedly sent messages to her lover in the weeks leading up to her husband's death.

"I just want to lay on the couch and cuddle you," Kouri wrote in one text, according to court documents. "Watch a murder documentary and snuggle."

The night of her husband's death, Kouri texted her boyfriend saying, "Love you."

Prosecutors also say Kouri once tried to poison Eric's Valentine's Day sandwich.

"The defendant is spending Valentine's Day with her paramour," the prosecutor said in court.

Kouri denies killing her husband.

Prosecutors laid out the case against her in a pretrial hearing and the judge ruled Tuesday there was enough evidence to bring Kouri to trial.

