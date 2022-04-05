Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Tie the Knot in Vegas After the Grammy Awards

It was a Grammy night wedding for Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who tied the knot in Las Vegas shortly after the awards ceremony.

Just hours after a steamy kiss on the red carpet and drummer Barker’s performance at the show, the couple reportedly eloped at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Vegas, where wedding packages start at just $99.

Grammy night, however, was less joyful for country singer Carrie Underwood, who announced the death of her dog Ace hours after she took home a Grammy for best roots gospel album.

“Last night my sweet Ace left this world … He will forever live on in our hearts and be forever missed," she wrote in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Martha Stewart also took to Instagram Sunday to share heartbreaking news about her cat Princess Peony, who was tragically attacked and killed by her own dogs.

“The four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self,” she wrote.

