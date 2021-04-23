The parents of Kristin Smart, the California college student who disappeared nearly 25 years ago, are suing the father of the man charged in her killing, claiming he helped conceal their daughter's body.

The lawsuit filed in San Luis Obispo Superior Court claims that Smart was buried in the backyard of the property belonging to her alleged killer's father, Ruben Flores. The suit alleges Flores moved the body "under cover of darkness" to another location in February 2020, CBS News reported.

"Had Kristin's remains not been hidden, re-hidden and then moved yet again, it is reasonably likely (her parents) could have been reunited with the remains of their daughter and would have been permitted the opportunity to conduct a burial service at which their daughter could be laid to rest in a place of honor and dignity, as opposed to the present circumstances where their daughter's body was discarded like human garbage," the lawsuit said.

Ruben and Paul Flores were both arrested last week after investigators say they found "biological evidence" that indicated Smart was buried under Ruben's deck behind his Arroyo Grande home, according to reports. They also say they found evidence that the body was transferred from that location, according to court documents.

Smart attended a party on her college campus at California Polytechnic State University when she went missing. She reportedly walked back to her dorm that evening where she ran into Paul Flores, who offered to talk her back home, according to reports. He was the last person to see her alive, reports say. Investigators say he attempted to rape Smart in his dorm room after the party.

Smart’s body has never been found. Both men deny any involvement in her disappearance, according to multiple reports.

Ruben Flores, 80, pleaded not guilty to charges of being an accessory after murder. He was released Wednesday on $50,000 bail, CBS Los Angeles reported. His son, Paul Flores, 44, pleaded not guilty to murder.

