Kylie Jenner came under fire after asking fans to donate to a GoFundMe for her makeup-stylist’s medical expenses after being in an accident. Many people began pointing out that if Jenner wanted to help the family, she has enough money to pay for celebrity makeup artist Samuel Rauda’s bills all on her own.

Rauda reportedly underwent major surgery after being in an accident recently and his family started a GoFundMe with the aim of raising $120,000 for his medical costs.

Jenner, 23, took to her Instagram story to spread the word, saying “May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me.”

While Jenner appears to have donated $5,000 to the family, according to multiple reports, some thought it was a distasteful ask for Jenner, whose net worth is reportedly upward of $700 million.

“kylie jenner bought her toddler a $15,000 handbag but is asking her fans for money,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another chimed in, saying, “Folks are defending Kylie Jenner by pointing out she donated $5,000 to her makeup artist's medical GoFundMe. Her net worth is $900M.So, that's 0.000006% of her net worth. If your net worth were, say, $100k, it would be like donating 56 cents.”

Rauda’s GoFundMe has nearly hit $100,000 as of Monday morning.

The campaign’s organizer recently wrote: “We would like to extend our most sincere thanks to each and everyone who has donated or sent prayers in support of Samuel.”

RELATED STORIES

Kylie Jenner Under Fire for Parking in Accessible Parking Spot

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Video Showing Her Washing Her Face

Kylie Jenner 'Can't Say' She Became Billionaire by Herself