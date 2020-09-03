LA Korean Restaurant Featured in Anthony Bourdain’s ‘Parts Unknown’ Closes Amid Pandemic

A mom and pop restaurant in Los Angeles, owned and operated by three generations of the same family, is being forced to shutter as the COVID-19 pandemic has proven too difficult to weather. "It's one of the hardest businesses, regardless of the situation, and with the pandemic, it's just made it that much harder," said one family member.



The Kim family’s Dong Il Jang authentic Korean restaurant opened in 1979, and got a big boost in 2013 when it was featured on Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” series.





Today, the booths are empty, as diners who used to come for the signature tableside cooking have been unable to do so during the pandemic.The COVID-19 ban on indoor dining has led to the restaurant's demise. For the last six months, the restaurant has relied almost entirely on take out orders. But it wasn't enough to keep it going."It put a lot of stress on everybody...it was a difficult choice for us as a family as a whole, but we realized it was time," said one of the owners.

