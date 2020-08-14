Will COVID-19 End the American Restaurant Chain? Applebee’s and Outback Among Eateries Facing Hard Times

Some of America’s favorite restaurant chains are in serious jeopardy as the pandemic has robbed them of customers and revenue. According to reports, Outback Steakhouse, Applebee’s and the Cheesecake Factory might have trouble paying their debts.



California Pizza Kitchen recently filed for bankruptcy.

"The chain restaurants, too, generally have very large footprints," said restaurant consultant Kate Edwards. "They depend on hundreds of people coming and dining or driving through every day. Now, drive through is great, but it can't support the rent for those very, very large dining rooms."

But it's not only big chains that are struggling. According to Yelp, over 72,000 restaurants have closed their doors permanently since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, Chicago, Baltimore and Boston are said to be the next coronavirus hot spots.

RELATED STORIES

How Accurate Are Food Expiration Dates?

How to Eat Pizza and Other Handheld Foods Without Touching Them

No Smoking, No Alcohol, No Food: What It's Like at Reopened Atlantic City Casinos