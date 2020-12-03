LaGuardia Airport Worker Who Turned Women's Bathroom Into Peep Show Is Sentenced to 6 Months in Prison

A LaGuardia airport worker will spend half a year in prison after getting busted secretly recording women in one of the airport's bathrooms, according to the district attorney’s office.

Samuel Rodriguez, 39, of College Point, was sentenced in a Queens Court on Monday to six months behind bars for turning a single stall-bathroom “into his own personal peep show,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.

Rodriguez got caught after a woman who entered the airport bathroom on Dec. 19, 2018 heard a beeping noise. It was discovered to be a phone “actively recording inside the paper towel dispenser," according to the DA.

When the woman took the phone out, she found footage showing Rodriguez “angling the device to capture anyone using the toilet opposite the dispenser,” Katz said.

Rodriguez admitted to the crime and apologize after he was confronted by Port Authority Police, the New York Post reported.

The DA said that Rodriguez told the police that he “was trying to video pretty girls and that he was going to masturbate to it at home,” the newspaper reported.

In September, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to unlawful surveillance in the second degree. Upon his release, he will be required to register as a sex offender, according to the DA.

