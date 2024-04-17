A nurse in Texas is accused of abandoning her two children while she went on a cruise.

Lakesha Williams, 29, is charged with abandoning a child with intent to return after allegedly leaving her 6-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son alone in the family's $3,500 apartment in Houston, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Inmate records show that Williams remains behind bars at the Harris County Jail and her bail has been set at $25,000.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office said that Williams, a registered nurse and single mom, flew from Houston to Miami on April 4 and boarded a cruise for Puerto Rico.

On April 9, deputies were called to Williams' building after a fellow resident expressed concern about the safety of two young children who had allegedly been left alone and unchaperoned in their apartment for days, according to the complaint.

The complaint said that "residents had observed the juveniles' mother leaving with luggage and bags on approximately April 4, 2024 around noon, and never saw her return to the location."

After speaking to some of the residents, deputies made contact with the two young children.

"The apartment was in complete disarray and had trash and leftover food all over the unit," said the complaint.

The apartment also "had a very potent smell of urine," and when asked where their mother was, both children said she left to go on a cruise "and that they did not know when she would return," according to the complaint.

While in the apartment, deputies said that they found a camera that Williams allegedly used to communicate with her children while they were alone in the apartment.

Zillow shows that the apartment is on the 21st floor of the building, and has an outdoor balcony.

Deputies attempted to contact Williams, but the complaint said that the mother "was not cooperating and switching up her story about her whereabouts."

The two children were taken into custody by the state and transferred to their aunt soon after, according to a protection order filed in the case.

Williams is not allowed to have any contact with the children or come within 200 feet of any house they are residing in as part of that protection order.

In her first court appearance this week, Williams' defense attorney said that she paid her cousin to watch the children in her absence but alleged that the cousin took her money and neglected their responsibility.

Williams has yet to enter a plea in the case and her lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.