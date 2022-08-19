Police in Los Angeles are asking for the public's help in identifying dozens of people seen on video ransacking a 7-Eleven.

Cops estimate more than 100 people took part in the late night incident, in which the clerk watched helplessly as the unruly mob piled into the store.

Surveillance video shows the brazen thieves grabbing everything in sight, including food and other merchandise.

The LAPD says the group had been taking part in what's being called an “illegal street takeover,” where motorists had flooded the intersection to block off traffic. But the thieves took it further and overtook the entire convenience store.

One person was seen flinging bananas at the hiding clerk. Another jumped the counter and began throwing cigarettes to the crowd.

Finally, another group tried to steal the cash register and grabbed as many lottery tickets as they could.

They all rushed out of the store with the stolen items before police got there.

