Las Vegas Showgirls Reeling After One of Their Own Dies in Stabbing Spree
The slain woman, Maris DiGiovanni, was a former teacher who earned income dressing up in costume as a showgirl on the Vegas Strip. A 47-year-old Las Vegas man was also killed.
Several showgirls who pose with tourists for photos in Las Vegas are speaking out after one of their own was killed in a violent stabbing spree.
“We’re heartbroken. It’s a difficult job, you know. You never know what you’re going to confront. You work with partners to take care of each other,” Stephany Valencia said.
When DiGiovanni and others reportedly rebuffed the knife-wielding man, police say he started lashing out at them with a butcher knife. Surveillance video shows the suspect running down the street moments after eight people were stabbed. In a matter of minutes cops napped the alleged killer.
The other fatality was Brent Allan Hallett, a 47-year-old man from Las Vegas.
