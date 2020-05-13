Late Co-Author of Book Meghan Markle Read to Archie Had Her Own Touching Love Story

Last week, Meghan Markle read the book "Duck! Rabbit!" by authors Tom Lichtenheld and Amy Krouse Rosenthal to her son on his first birthday.

Amy was also known for her piece, "You May Want to Marry My Husband," which was published in the New York Times’ Modern Love section just days before she died of ovarian cancer in 2017. She wrote the piece as a tribute to her husband, Jason Rosenthal.

Now Jason is sharing his memories of their touching love story in a new book called, "My Wife Said You May Want to Marry Me: A Memoir."

"It's truly a love story at its core," Jason told Inside Edition. "I wanted people to know a little bit about that guy that Amy wrote about and about our relationship. And then in the middle I really tackle an issue that we don't talk much about in this country, which is loss and being with someone you love at the end of their life."

Jason also talked about what it was like to see Markle read the children's book.

"It was extraordinary," Jason said. "Here is one of the most famous people in the world. And yet, when we look at it, as parents, from our perspective, we just see a mom reading to her kid squirming around on her lap. So it was extraordinary, yet it was so genuine."

