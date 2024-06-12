A legally blind Mississippi woman says she and her family were told they couldn't bring her service dog into a restaurant. Now they want to spread the word that service dogs are a necessity, and not just pets.

Carlyn White says she and her relatives called ahead to the restaurant tp reserve a table last week and asked to be seated in the back because a service dog would be accompanying them.

They were told the dog couldn't come inside, despite laws that allow service animals in public places including restaurants and grocery stores.

“We start trying to explain that he’s a service dog,” White told WDAM-TV. “You can’t deny him, it’s illegal. She is immediately rude and says, ‘No dogs, it doesn’t matter.’”

White's mother took to Facebook to complain about the alleged incident.

"I usually don't do this but AM…. My daughter was denied in a local restaurant today because of her service dog and the owner actually cussed at me," posted Melissa White.

"Her dog has been trained to get under tables during meals. You never even know he is there," the mother wrote about Kuzco, her daughter's golden retriever service dog.

"Just to clarify: we never got to the restaurant. We called to ask if we could get a back table since we had a service dog and was told we wouldn't be allowed in," the mother wrote.

Carlyn White told the station that the restaurant's owner told them, "Come get you a take-out plate and take your a** to the yard and eat with your dog."

Inside Edition Digital has reached out for comment to the restaurant.