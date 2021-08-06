LeVar Burton has won even if he's not named the host of "Jeopardy!"

That's what the former "Reading Rainbow" host tweeted amid reports indicating he's not the front-runner to take over permanently.

After longtime "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek’s passing from cancer in 2020, Sony created a line-up of guest hosts for the show to find who would assume the role that was Trebek's for 36 years.

"Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards is in the advanced stages of negotiation to take over the show permanently, according to Variety.

Burton was one of the guest hosts, temporarily stepping into what he shared was a dream job of his and petitioned to take on the role full-time.

Fans have expressed their support of Burton, but ultimately the 64-year-old said that he appreciated even his limited time on the show.

“​​I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won,” Burton tweeted

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure.”

