“Jeopardy!” Champion Ken Jennings Will Be Show's 1st Interim Host

“Jeopardy!” record-holder Ken Jennings will be the first of a set of interim hosts to replace Alex Trebek when filming of the show resumes next Monday. Jennings, who has won 74 games in a row, claimed the “Greatest of All Time” title last year.

A long-term host to replace Trebek, who died from cancer at age 80 earlier this month, will be announced in the future, the Associated Press reported.

The show is still currently airing episodes filmed before Trebek’s passing.

“By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” said Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer.

“Jeopardy!” is in its 37th year and Trebek was the only host of the current iteration of the game show. Art Fleming hosted earlier editions of the show, including the original “Jeopardy!” that debuted in 1964 on NBC and was on air for a decade.

The episodes Jennings will host are set to begin airing Jan. 11.

