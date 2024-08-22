A replica of the toy house has been listed on Airbnb in Massachusetts.
On its 35th anniversary, Polly Pocket is now life-sized.
A replica of the Polly Pocket house is listed on Airbnb in Massachusetts and is available for rent.
The Polly Pocket Life-Size Compact is more of a sensory experience than a hotel. Guests can play with, touch, and try on all of Polly Pocket's things.
Airbnb's Ali Killam gave Inside Edition a tour.
"So everything you see here on the racks matches an outfit that Polly once wore," Killam says.
The kitchen is equipped with a 12-foot fridge.
"When guests check in, this will be stocked with 90's-themed snacks so they can have the nostalgic picnic of their dreams," Killam says.
Starting Thursday, you can book one-night stays for $89 per person or a day visit for $35.